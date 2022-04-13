MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIXT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 17,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,453. The firm has a market cap of $270.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.35%.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

