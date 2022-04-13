Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE MC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The company had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

