MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 94.5% in March

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MOGU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. MOGU has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MOGU by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MOGU during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MOGU by 142.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MOGU during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

