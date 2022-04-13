Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

MONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.04) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 280.63 ($3.66).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 180.33 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.74. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £968.12 million and a PE ratio of 18.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.19%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($129,404.12).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

