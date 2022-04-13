Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Plans GBX 1.36 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MTU opened at GBX 126.05 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.38.

In other Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Catriona Hoare acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,363 ($3,079.23).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

