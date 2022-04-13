Moody’s (MCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $439.00 to $417.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Moody’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Moody’s is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $402.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $360.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Moody’s is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $385.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $402.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.37. 28,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.84 and a 200 day moving average of $360.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

