Morgan Stanley Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $28.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after buying an additional 1,441,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.