Morgan Stanley Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $38.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

TS has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

NYSE TS opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

