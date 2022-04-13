Morgan Stanley Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $38.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.
TS has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.
NYSE TS opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
About Tenaris (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
