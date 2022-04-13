Morgan Stanley Increases Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target to 482.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from 440.00 to 482.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.57.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

