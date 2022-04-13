Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,425. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

