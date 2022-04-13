Morgan Stanley Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $39.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Energizer has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 6.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

