Morgan Stanley Lowers thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Price Target to €8.60

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.70 ($10.54) to €8.60 ($9.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.57) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $7.48 on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

