Morgan Stanley Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $283.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $208.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

