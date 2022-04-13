Morgan Stanley Trims GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Target Price to €42.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($51.09) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.