Mothercare’s (MTC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON:MTC opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £53.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.36. Mothercare has a 52-week low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.78.
Mothercare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.