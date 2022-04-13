MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) recently:

4/11/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($266.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €188.00 ($204.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/7/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €194.00 ($210.87) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/6/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($252.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($266.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €235.00 ($255.43) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €238.00 ($258.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €238.00 ($258.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €208.00 ($226.09) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/14/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($266.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/14/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €194.00 ($210.87) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/8/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($252.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/2/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €230.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/18/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €208.00 ($226.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/17/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/17/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($252.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €170.00 ($184.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/16/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/16/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MTX stock traded up €0.45 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €188.55 ($204.95). 157,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €201.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €192.55. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($244.46).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

