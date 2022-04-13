Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Murphy is increasing exploration and production activities in the United States and international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $650 million annually in the 2022-2024 time period to further expand the existing operations. Murphy Oil entered into systematic hedges to counter the fluctuation in commodity prices. Low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet debt obligations. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support margins. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, it is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of MUR opened at $41.00 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

