Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $12.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.13. The stock had a trading volume of 199,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,382. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $183.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.17.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($23.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

