Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBR. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $170.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

