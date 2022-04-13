Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $245.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $155.77 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.01 and its 200 day moving average is $190.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.