Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in March

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nate’s Food stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Nate’s Food has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Nate’s Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

