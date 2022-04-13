National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

