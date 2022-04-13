National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$102.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

