National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a C$102.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$108.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.81.

TSE NA opened at C$93.73 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$86.44 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company has a market cap of C$31.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.97.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7364122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

