National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

FIZZ opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 21.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 28.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $912,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

