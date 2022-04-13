National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.