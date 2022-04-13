Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NAII opened at $10.51 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
