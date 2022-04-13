Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $10.51 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

