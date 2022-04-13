Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

NAUT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

