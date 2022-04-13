nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford Sells 60,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 570,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,312. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
