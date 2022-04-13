nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford Sells 60,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 570,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,312. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $9,838,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nCino by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.