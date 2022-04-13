nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 13,566 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $12,827.22.

NCNO traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 570,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.