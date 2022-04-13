nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 13,566 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $12,827.22.
NCNO traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 570,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
