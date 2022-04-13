nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.00. nCino has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that nCino will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,921 shares of company stock valued at $607,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in nCino by 297.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 158,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.