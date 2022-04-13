Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NLLSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 13,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,387. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. It produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

