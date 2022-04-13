Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NVCN stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $25.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

