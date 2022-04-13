NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.26.

Shares of NTAP opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

