Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $344.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

