Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $380.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $537.69.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $344.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 114.4% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 5,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 44.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

