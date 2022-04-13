Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NML stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,696. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0206 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
