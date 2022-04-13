Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NML stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,696. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.69.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0206 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.