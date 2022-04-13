Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Acquires $73,750.00 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,021,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,702.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,460.07.

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,965.38.

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 96,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,354. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

