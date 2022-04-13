NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, an increase of 568.6% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ NRSN opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.