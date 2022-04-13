NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, an increase of 568.6% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ NRSN opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

