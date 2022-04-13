Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.85.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Nevro by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Nevro by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Nevro by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVRO traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $75.47. 12,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36. Nevro has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

