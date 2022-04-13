New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Down 94.2% in March

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 525,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the third quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 100,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,870. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Separately, TheStreet cut New Concept Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

