New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $2.85 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

