New Street Research Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to “Buy”

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. New Street Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.19.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $215.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.98 and its 200-day moving average is $261.12. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.