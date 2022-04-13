Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
NWL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. 103,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.
In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
