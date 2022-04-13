Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) to announce $657.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $756.10 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $503.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,393. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Newmark Group by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

