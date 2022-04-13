Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $560.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

