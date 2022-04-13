NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 16.01. 2,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 15.21. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 11.38 and a fifty-two week high of 16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.03 per share, for a total transaction of 217,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.08 per share, with a total value of 101,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 231,070 shares of company stock worth $3,381,797.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

