NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 16.01. 2,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 15.21. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 11.38 and a fifty-two week high of 16.10.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.