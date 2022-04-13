NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGKSY stock remained flat at $$7.38 during trading on Wednesday. NGK Spark Plug has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Get NGK Spark Plug alerts:

About NGK Spark Plug (Get Rating)

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.