NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NGKSY stock remained flat at $$7.38 during trading on Wednesday. NGK Spark Plug has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.
