Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,301. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 8.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GoPro by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

