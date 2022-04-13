Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NJDCY traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 264,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. Nidec has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $32.64.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.